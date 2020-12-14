“Foetus secure”, U.P. pregnant woman to undergo microscopic examination: U.P. child rights chairperson

The Uttar Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights would submit a report on the incident to the State government.

The 22-year-old pregnant Hindu girl from Moradabad, whose alleged Muslim husband was arrested under the new ordinance against unlawful conversions, is undergoing microscopic examination after she was admitted to a hospital for the second time in three days with complaints of abdomen pain, the Uttar Pradesh child rights panel said.

Uttar Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (UPSCPCR) chairperson Vishesh Gupta told The Hindu on Monday that the foetus carried by the woman identified as Pinki was secure. Ms. Pinki, who was lodged at the Nari Niketan centre, a government-run women’s shelter home, was undergoing tests at a women’s hospital.

“Abhi tak foetus bilkul secure hai (The foetus is completely secure as of now),” Mr. Gupta said.

While an official had, on Sunday, said Ms. Pinki was three-months pregnant, Mr. Gupta said doctors reported to him that the foetus was seven weeks old.

As per the information provided to him by doctors treating the woman, there was no report of miscarriage, he added, reiterating the statement by the district probation officer Rajesh Chandra Gupta to this newspaper on Sunday.

The “microscopic examination” of the woman, however, is to be conducted, said Mr. Gupta.

The UPSCPCR would submit a report on the incident to the State government, Mr. Gupta said.

A source close to the girl’s family said she was expected to record her statement in the case before a magistrate today, December 14.

Ms. Pinki was admitted to a hospital for the second time after complaining of abdomen pain on Sunday afternoon.

Earlier on Sunday, Moradabad district probation officer had denied the report that Ms. Pinki was forced into a miscarriage, carried by The Telegraph quoting Ms. Pinki’s in-laws.

Mr. Gupta told The Hindu that the woman had complained of abdominal pain two days ago and was admitted to the District Women’s Hospital.

“On December 13 at 11:05 a.m., she was discharged from hospital. [She is] in full normal health. Her pregnancy is intact,” Mr. Gupta said. All reports of the woman having a miscarriage “are fake”.

Confirming that Ms. Pinki had been readmitted to the hospital, Mr. Gupta, however, claimed that she had received treatment and was “normal”.

However, this could not be independently verified either from Ms. Pinki’s family or from her. A neighbour of her in-laws in Kanth, Moradabad, said the family would visit her on Monday at the Nari Niketan centre.

Mr. Gupta claimed the woman was not facing any other issues. “She has no problems. This morning I had even gone to meet her,” he said.

While Mr. Gupta said Ms. Pinki could not go home till a Magistrate decides her case, Vidya Sagar Mishra, SP, Rural Moradabad, claimed that she was being kept at the shelter home as she did not want to go back to her family. “We cannot force her...also from security point of view,” the officer said on Thursday.

Her husband, identified as Rashid, and his brother were arrested by the police under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020 on December 5, allegedly based on a complaint lodged by Ms. Pinki’s mother. The complaint said Mr. Rashid had induced Ms. Pinki into marriage and converted her under the garb of providing her a job, the police said.

However, according to Ms. Pinki, she has been been living with Mr. Rashid for the past few months; the couple have known each other for two years. She said they were married on July 24 in Dehradun.

The FIR was lodged under Sections 3 and 5 of the new ordinance against unlawful conversion. At the tehsil office, Ms. Pinki was also heckled and humiliated by members of a right-wing group.