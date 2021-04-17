Fodder scam: Lalu Prasad gets bail in Dumka treasury case

He is currently admitted at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, for medical attention.

The Jharkhand High Court on Saturday granted bail to imprisoned Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad in the Dumka treasury case related to the multi-crore fodder scam. As Mr. Prasad has been granted bail in the case, it would pave the way for his exit from jail.

He was convicted and imprisoned in several fodder scam cases for fraudulently withdrawing money from different districts of Jharkhand in undivided Bihar in the 1990s. He was lodged at Birsa Munda Central jail in Ranchi since December 2017.

A Single Bench of justice Aparesh Kumar Singh of the Ranchi High Court granted bail to the RJD chief in Dumka treasury case of fraudulent withdrawal of ₹3.13 crore. Mr. Prasad was awarded five years jail term in the case.

“Lalu Prasad has already served over half of the jail term in this case and the court granted bail to him on this basis,” said Mr. Prasad’s lawyer Prabhat Kumar.

Earlier Mr. Prasad was granted bail in Deoghar and Chaibasa treasury cases as he had served half of the jail term in these cases as well.

Meanwhile, RJD leaders and workers started reaching to 10, Circular Road residence of Rabri Devi, former Chief Minister and wife of Mr. Prasad.

The party workers distributed sweets and shouted slogans of ‘Lalu Prasad zindabad’ outside the gate.

“Its time for us to celebrate as the bail granted to him was long due and it will pave way for him to come out of the jail,” said senior party leader Shivanand Tiwari. .

“We’re happy that bail has been granted by honourable court to Lalu Prasad ji who is also suffering from several serious diseases and admitted to AIIMS in New Delhi and our priority will be to act as per doctor’s advice”, Tejashwi Yadav, RJD leader and younger son of Mr. Prasad, said.