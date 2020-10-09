Fodder scam | Lalu Prasad gets bail in Chaibasa treasury case, to remain in jail

Case pertains to fraudulent withdrawal of ₹33.67 crore when he was Chief Minister of Bihar

The Jharkhand High Court on Friday granted bail to jailed Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad in connection with the ₹950-crore fodder scam case.

The case pertained to fraudulent withdrawal of ₹33.67 crore from the Chaibasa treasury in Jharkhand during 1992-93 when he was Chief Minister of undivided Bihar.

While granting bail, the court asked Prasad to submit two personal bonds of ₹50,000 each and deposit ₹2 lakh for securing bail. He has spent half of the punishment of five years in the case.

However, Prasad will not come out of jail now as he has been convicted in a number of other cases as well.

Earlier, on January 24, 2018, a special CBI court in Ranchi convicted Prasad and other accused in the fodder scam case related to fraudulent withdrawal of money from the Chaibasa treasury.

The RJD chief has been undergoing treatment at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) for multiple diseases. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he is housed at Kelly Bungalow on the hospital premises.

After being convicted in the fodder scam cases, Prasad has been at Birsa Munda central jail of Jharkhand since December 2017.