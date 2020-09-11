Fodder scam: Jharkhand High Court defers hearing of Lalu’s bail plea till October 9

The Jharkhand High Court on Friday deferred till October 9 the hearing of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav’s bail petition in connection with a case related to the ₹950-crore fodder scam as he has not yet completed half of his jail term.
Mr. Yadav’s bail plea pertains to a case related to the fraudulent withdrawal of ₹33.67 crore from the Chaibasa treasury in 1992-93 during his tenure as the chief minister of undivided Bihar.
The CBI counsel argued before a bench headed by Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh that Mr. Yadav’s bail plea should not be heard now as 23 days are remaining for him to complete half of his five-year jail term awarded by a special court of the investigating agency in connection with the case.
Mr. Yadav’s bail petition was filed on July 3 and the hearing was fixed on August 28.
The court, however, had earlier deferred it till September 11 as the CBI advocate had taken ill.
Mr. Yadav, however, will not be freed even if he is granted bail in this case as he has been sentenced to 14 years in jail in the Dumka treasury embezzlement case.
The court had earlier rejected his bail petition in connection with the Dumka case.
The RJD supremo has been convicted in three fodder scam cases so far.
Mr. Yadav is undergoing treatment at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) here. He is suffering from diabetes, heart and kidney ailments among other diseases.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath