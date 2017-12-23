Fodder scam case verdict: Lalu appeals to party workers, leaders to maintain peace

As the court judgement in the fodder scam case, RC 64(A) / 1996, is expected to come at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad appealed to party workers and leaders to maintain peace if he is sent to jail.

Mr. Prasad, who was coming out from the State guest house to reach the special CBI court in Ranchi, said he had full faith in the judiciary and that he would get justice from the court.

“I will not be cowed down with such frightening action conspired by the BJP and the RSS… I’ll not take rest until the BJP is wiped out from the country,” he said.

A large number of RJD workers and leaders, including Bihar party chief Ramchandra Purve, gathered outside the special CBI court. “Lalu Prasad is not only our leader but a political ideology,” said party workers in chorus.

Tejaswi Yadav, Leader of the Opposition in Bihar and son of Mr. Prasad, is accompanying his father to the court.

Scene at Mr. Prasad's residence

A pall of gloom has descended on 10, Circular Road in Patna, where Mr. Prasad lives with his family.

Rabri Devi, wife of Mr. Prasad and his elder son Tej Pratap Yadav are inside the residence but the green imposing gate with a big-size lantern (party symbol) atop is shut with security guards peeping from behind. No visitors are allowed.

Sources from inside the residence told The Hindu that Mr. Tej Pratap performed his ritual morning puja (offering) at a temple for over half-an-hour and so did his mother. The temple is located inside the sprawling bungalow.

The family members and staff are glued to TV sets waiting for the verdict.

No one was seen going inside or coming out of the gate since morning.

Leaders of the ruling Janata Dal (United) said: “we all should welcome court’s justice. ''

Party leader and spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said the verdict would prove to be a milestone in corruption cases.