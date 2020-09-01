Focus on tribal council polls in Tripura

Parties get ready as elections likely to take place by year-end

Amid the novel coronavirus situation, political parties have stepped up activities keeping an eye on the elections to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) likely to take place by the end of this year.

Official sources said the elections would be held this year though modalities were yet to be finalised.

Territorial council

They said the upcoming session of Parliament is expected to give assent to a Bill to upgrade the TTAADC as territorial council which has been a long-standing demand of the indigenous political parties and forums.

Both the BJP and its coalition partner Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura have been consolidating bases in the tribal areas while the Opposition CPI(M) is desperate to improve its strength. The Congress is largely dependent on its alliance partner Indigenous Nationalist Party of Tripura.