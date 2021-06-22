Focus on people-centric agenda in post-COVID development transitions

Public-private partnership must to attain goals: research

The post-COVID-19 development transitions should be managed through people-centric agendas, robust civic engagements and vibrant public-private partnerships, as such an approach will help make progress towards Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) intended to be achieved by 2030, according to the findings of a research conducted by a development studies institution here.

The upcoming challenges could be met through the government’s partnership with private institutions and industry as co-drivers of growth for greater public good, stated the research. Overcoming the digital divide and capacity building of weaker sections were identified as other important elements of the strategy to bring the economy back on rails.

The School of Development Studies (SDS) at the Indian Institute of Health Management Research (IIHMR) here took up the research to identify the areas of intervention for ensuring people’s welfare during the pandemic and equipping them to face the third wave of thes infection, which is likely to hit the rural areas later this year.

At a virtual national conclave for holding deliberations on challenges and opportunities in the post-COVID scenario, IIHMR president P.R. Sodani said though the outcomes were meant for the betterment of the community at large, the Union and State governments would play an important role in rehabilitation of the affected people.

Goutam Sadhu, professor at SDS, laid emphasis on the role of professionals in the development, healthcare and livelihood sectors.