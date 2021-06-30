Focus on districts with high rate of infection, says Naveen Patnaik

BHUBANESWAR

30 June 2021 03:01 IST

Give priority to arrangements for treatment of paediatric diseases, says Chief Minister

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday directed the officials to enforce COVID-19 restrictive measures in districts having high rates of infection.

Reviewing the pandemic situation, Mr. Patnaik said, “Though the test positivity rate is below 5%, it is necessary to adopt precautions keeping the high rate of infections in a few districts. There should be focus in districts having higher rate of infection.”

In the past 24 hours, 63,695 samples were tested and 2,640 tested positive which means the TPR was 4.13. In 10 out of 30 districts, the TPR was found to be above 5%. The highest 13.45% TPR was reported from Balasore followed by Malkangiri (7.54%).

Advertising

Advertising

The CM suggested that priority should be given to arrangements for the treatment of paediatric diseases and the training of doctors as part of preparation for the third wave.

He emphasised on maintaining the pace of vaccination in the next few months.

In 17 districts in the south and western parts, there has been no increase in cases even after partial unlock, Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra said adding that in coastal and northern districts such as Puri, Cuttack, Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts, the rate of infection is high.

COVID-19 hospital inaugurated

Additional Chief Secretary (Health) P. K. Mohapatra said the situation was expected to improve by July 15 while the government was focusing on Khordha and Puri districts.

Mr. Patnaik inaugurated another COVID-19 hospital set up in Deogarh district with the help of the Vedanta Group. The 100-bed hospital has 12 intensive care units, 32 high density units and a special paediatric ward.