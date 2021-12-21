Flying doctors for remote Odisha areas

As quality health services remains a far cry in the distant districts of Odisha, the State Government on Monday launched a air health service, which will fly specialist doctors to four districts and address the needs of the people.

The air health service, inaugurated by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, would be available in four districts of Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Kalahandi and Malkangiri.

“Specialist doctors of different medical colleges and corporate hospitals would fly down to the four districts on pre-scheduled dates. People can avail their services in respect of kidney ailments, cardio complications and neurological problems,” said the State government. The Odisha Government would bear the all costs.

As per the latest affidavit filed by the State Government in Orissa High Court, 3,523 posts of general duty medical officers are lying vacant against 5,838 sanctioned posts. Similarly, there are no specialist doctors in 1,211 positions as against 2,708 sanctioned posts for them.