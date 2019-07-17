Floodwaters recede in Kaziranga, but leave 4 rhinos dead

The floodwater level in Kaziranga National Park (KNP) fell by 50 cm during the last 24 hours but not before killing two more one-horned rhinos.

Two other rhinos and an elephant had drowned by July16 morning.

KNP officials said 95% of the park had been submerged two days ago but the water level kept falling.

The flooding of the park depends on the volume of rainfall in eastern Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, and it normally takes two days for floodwaters of the Brahmaputra to reach the rhino habitat from Dibrugarh about 245 km east.

“So far, 39 animals have died, including the four rhinos and an elephant. A sambhar and 10 hog deer were killed by vehicles while crossing the highway along the southern edge of the park for the safety of the hills beyond. The rest drowned,” park’s Divisional Forest Officer Rohini B. Saikia said.

52 animals rescued

Forest guards, officials and people in the vicinity of the KNP also rescued 52 animals. Of these, 42 were released after medication at the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation and seven, including two rhinos, are still under treatment.

There were no reports of animal casualty from the other flooded wildlife preserves – the Orang National Park, the Nameri National Park, the Dibru-Saikhowa National Park and the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary.

The sanctuary, about 40 km east of Guwahati, is also referred to as ‘Mini Kaziranga’ for a similar landscape. With a core area of 16 sq.km., it has the highest concentration of rhinos in Assam.

Officials of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority said the Brahmaputra, Barak and their tributaries continue to flow above the danger mark, though the water level had dipped a bit.

The floods have affected about 45 lakh people across 4,620 villages in 31 of Assam’s 33 districts.

Officials said 20 people have drowned or killed in landslips so far. At least 11 others have died in floods and landslips in Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura.