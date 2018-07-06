In a first, Maharashtra Assembly adjourned due to power cut

In a major embarrassment to the BJP-led government, the Maharashtra legislature — for the first time ever — was adjourned due to a power outage on Friday. The outage was caused by water logging in the power supply room of the Vidhan Bhavan here.

Worse still, as the administration swung into action to drain the water, officials found bottles of beer and country liquor, and plastic bags clogging the drains. Assembly Speaker Haribhau Bagde, who was personally monitoring the work, left the premises without speaking to the media after the bottles were removed.

Nagpur usually hosts the winter session of the Assembly. However, for the first time since 1961 the monsoon session was held in the city, which has witnessed heavy rainfall since early Friday. The downpour resulted in water logging in several areas, including the civil lines area where the legislative building is located.

The Assembly was in darkness even before proceedings began at 10 a.m., With no electricity, Mr. Bagde announced an adjournment for an hour. At 11 a.m., however, when the House reconvened, the security staff had to switch on the mobile phone lights to enable the Speaker to reach to seat. He then announced that the House had to be adjourned for the day.

However, Power Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule denied any administrative failure in the incident. “The only problem is water has entered the power supply room at the ground floor and as a result we had to cut the electricity. There is no power shortage,” the Minister said.

“It is for the first time in the history of the State that work had to be adjourned due to power outage. There was absolutely no need to hold the monsoon session in Nagpur ,” said NCP leader Ajit Pawar.