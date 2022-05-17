Floods, landslips leave 11 dead in Assam, Arunachal

A tractor being used to transport flood-affected villagers, at Jamunamukh village in Nagaon district on Monday, May 16, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

May 17, 2022 12:18 IST

Road and rail communication disrupted in many parts of the northeast

Floods and landslips have so far claimed the lives of 11 people in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam while at least eight are missing in these two States since May 14.

Officials in Arunachal Pradesh said that at least five persons died and several were injured following landslips in two areas of State capital Itanagar since May 15 night.

Rains and soggy conditions delayed the rescue operations but the personnel of the National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force and other agencies managed to save six persons, including two women, from the debris at the two locations.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu mourned the loss of lives and advised people living along the banks of rivers and streams and landslip-prone areas to take precautionary measures.

“The district administration has identified and earmarked buildings as temporary relief camps and people in vulnerable places may either shift there or other places till the situation returns to normal,” he said.

In Assam, floodwaters killed two people in Cachar district while another person died in a landslip in Lakhimpur district on May 16. At least three people died in a landslip in Dima Hasao district, taking the death toll to six while an equal number of people are reported missing in flood-hit Cachar district.

An update provided by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on May 17 morning said the State received an average rainfall of 592.6 mm from March 1 to May 16.

Almost incessant heavy rainfall over the last 72 hours has led to flooding in 24 districts of Assam, mostly in the central and western part of the State. So far, 2,02,385 people have been affected across 811 villages and some urban centres with 1,227 houses fully and 5,262 houses partially damaged.

“Apart from 27 relief distribution centres, we have set up 72 relief camps across the flood-affected districts where 33,248 people have moved in,” an ASDMA spokesperson said.

Officials said floodwaters have affected 20,587.32 hectares of cropland and three rivers _ Kopili, Barak and Kushiyara _ are flowing above the danger mark.

In Dima Hasao district, road and train communication continues to be disrupted. “We are trying our best to restore train services, but the quantum of damage is too high to be addressed within a short time,” a Northeast Frontier Railway officer said.

Heavy rainfall has also caused extensive damage to roads and other infrastructure in Meghalaya with at least one steel bridge having been swept away in the Garo Hills region of the State. An iron bridge in western Assam’s Tamulpur district was also washed away.