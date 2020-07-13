Flood-like situation in parts of north Bengal, met office issues ‘red’ alert

Kolkata

13 July 2020 03:53 IST

Heavy rains lashed Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, Alipurduar and Darjeeling districts of north Bengal in the past 24 hours resulting in flood situation. Gajoldoba in Darjeeling district received about 46 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours and Alipurduar 35 mm. The Regional Meteorological Centre at Alipore in Kolkata has issued a “red warning” of heavy to very heavy rainfall at one or two places in Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri and Cooch Behar districts.

“The monsoon trough at mean sea level continues to run close to foothills of the Himalayas. Widespread rainfall activity is very likely to occur over the districts of North Bengal,” a press statement from the weather office said. The weather office has warned of landslides, mudslides and inundation of low lying areas in the region. Certain areas of Siliguri town in Darjeeling district were waterlogged due to incessant rains. Several areas and tea gardens of Mainaguri block in Jalpaiguri district were inundated owing to heavy rains. Water in Teesta and Torsa rivers of north Bengal have swelled. In Coochbehar district, the administration has made preparations for relief centres for people living in low lying areas.

Kolkata and other areas of the gangetic West Bengal have also received significant rainfall in the past 24 hours. Moderate rainfall was witnessed Hooghly, Paschim Medinipur, Jhargram and Bankura in North 24 Parganas and South 24 Parganas districts.

Advertising

Advertising