Flood hits 11 Assam districts; erosion more worrying 

An official statement says 21 out of 34,189 flood-affected people have moved into relief camps 

June 16, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - GUWAHATI

The Hindu Bureau
A woman walks through a flooded area after heavy rains, in Lakhimpur district of Assam, Friday, June 16, 2023.

A woman walks through a flooded area after heavy rains, in Lakhimpur district of Assam, Friday, June 16, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

GUWAHATI

Pre-monsoon flood has affected 34,189 people across 11 districts of Assam.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the damage in four of these districts — Cachar, Jorhat, Kamrup (Metro), and Nalbari — is more in the urban areas.

“None of the rivers are flowing above the danger level but the breaching of four river embankments in two districts has complicated the situation,” an ASDMA spokesperson said on Friday.

Erosion by a network of rivers in 12 districts has been more worrying for the local authorities, officials said.

Landslides have also been reported from several places in Dima Hasao and Kamrup districts due to incessant rainfall. No lives have been lost so far, officials said.

“Of the 34,189 people affected by the floods, 21 have taken shelter in a relief camp in Udalguri district. They include a pregnant woman,” the spokesperson said.

