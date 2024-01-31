Flights from Punjab’s Adampur to different States to start soon under UDAN, says BJP spokesperson

January 31, 2024 05:23 pm | Updated 05:24 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

Bharatiya Janata Party national spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill on Wednesday said that flights from Punjab’s Adampur to different States of the country are expected to start soon as at least five routes have been awarded to selected airline operators under Ude Desh ka Aam Nagarik (UDAN) – the regional connectivity scheme.

Mr. Shergill in a statement said that Union Civil Aviation Minister J.M. Scindia, in a reply to his request surrounding the starting of flights from Adampur in Jalandhar, has stated that flights from Adampur to various sectors will commence soon. He said according to the Ministry’s reply, under UDAN 5.0, the routes connecting Adampur to Hindon (NCR), Nanded, Bangalore, Kolkata, and Goa have been awarded to the Selected Airline Operators and the concerned airlines may commence operations in the near future.

Mr. Shergill said that this is a positive development, as air connectivity from Adampur (Jalandhar) and Halwara (Ludhiana), will not only improve Punjab’s connectivity but will also boost economy, tourism, and trade.

