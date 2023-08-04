ADVERTISEMENT

Several missing after flashfloods wash away shops on Kedarnath Yatra route in Uttarakhand

August 04, 2023 11:52 am | Updated 01:18 pm IST - Rudraprayag

Relief and rescue operations were launched by NDRF and SDRF personnel on the Kedarnath yatra route but none of the missing people have been found yet

The Hindu Bureau

10 years after Kedarnath floods, another land-slide incident took place at Gaurikund following heavy rains that lashed the area in last 24 hours. Photo: District administration

10 years after Kedarnath floods, another land-slide incident took place at Gaurikund following heavy rains that lashed the area in last 24 hours. Three bodies have been recovered from the debris, while around 16 people are still missing.

The flash flood occurred on Thursday night following heavy rains. Three shops have also been washed away due to the flashfloods. While heavy rains are predicted for the next 48 hours in the area, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reached the disaster control room to monitor the situation.

ALSO READ
Incessant rain continues to lash Uttarakhand, CM reaches disaster control room

Relief and rescue operations were launched by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel but none of the missing people have been found yet, Circle Officer Vimal Rawat told PTI from the spot.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Heavy rains coupled with boulders falling intermittently from the hillsides are hampering relief and rescue efforts, they said.

Information regarding the missing people, including some from Nepal, is being gathered, he said.

ALSO READ
Data | Record rainfall: Chandigarh, Kullu see wettest days in history

Those missing have been identified as Vinod (26), Mulayam (25), Ashu (23), Priyanshu Chamola (18), Ranbir Singh (28), Amar Bohra, his wife Anita Bohra, their daughters, Radhika Bohra and Pinki Bohra, and sons Prithvi Bohra (7), Jatil (6) and Vakil (3), officials said. The missing also include staffer/owner of two shops on the side of the mountain road which was washed away in the landslide

(with inputs from PTI)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US