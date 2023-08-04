Several missing after flashfloods wash away shops on Kedarnath Yatra route in Uttarakhand

August 04, 2023 11:52 am | Updated 01:18 pm IST - Rudraprayag

10 years after Kedarnath floods, another land-slide incident took place at Gaurikund following heavy rains that lashed the area in last 24 hours. Three bodies have been recovered from the debris, while around 16 people are still missing.

The flash flood occurred on Thursday night following heavy rains. Three shops have also been washed away due to the flashfloods. While heavy rains are predicted for the next 48 hours in the area, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reached the disaster control room to monitor the situation.

Relief and rescue operations were launched by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel but none of the missing people have been found yet, Circle Officer Vimal Rawat told PTI from the spot.

Heavy rains coupled with boulders falling intermittently from the hillsides are hampering relief and rescue efforts, they said.

Information regarding the missing people, including some from Nepal, is being gathered, he said.

Those missing have been identified as Vinod (26), Mulayam (25), Ashu (23), Priyanshu Chamola (18), Ranbir Singh (28), Amar Bohra, his wife Anita Bohra, their daughters, Radhika Bohra and Pinki Bohra, and sons Prithvi Bohra (7), Jatil (6) and Vakil (3), officials said. The missing also include staffer/owner of two shops on the side of the mountain road which was washed away in the landslide

(with inputs from PTI)

