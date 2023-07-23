Woman killed, infrastructure damaged by flash floods, landslips in Kashmir

July 23, 2023 10:23 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - SRINAGAR

One woman was killed as rain wreaked havoc in parts of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. Several stretches of roadways were either swept away or caved in as most streams and rivers were in spate throughout the day.

Jana Begum, 52, fell into a fast flowing stream at Nagsari Kalaroos in north Kashmir’s Kupwara and was washed away by gushing waters. An official said locals and the police tried to rescue her but failed due to the “speed of the water”.

Officials said flash floods hit the areas of Hayhama, Kalaroos and Lolab in Kupwara. District Development Commissioner, Kupwara, Ayushi Sudan, visited Chalgund, Gundisana, Zadipora, Trumnard, Batpora and other areas “where flash floods have damaged standing crops and other infrastructures, including roads, culverts, electricity lines and PHE lines”.

The Meteorological Department has predicted wet weather till July 25. In a weather advisory, locals in Kupwara were advised to stay away from those flood-prone nallahs and rivers.

Meanwhile, a National Conference leader from Ramban district, Sajjad Shaheen, said rain had caused losses to infrastructure, private property and the crops in Banihal and its peripheral areas such as Pogal, Kunda, Maligam, Gohala, Paristan etc.

“An immediate survey of the damage should be carried out and the affected people be compensated,” Mr. Shaheen said.

He said the major roads were blocked due to land and mud sliding. “Rain and flood hit areas were without electricity for the last two to three days,” he added.

A Ramban resident, Abdul Rasheed Bhat, from Chevli, Paristan, died on Saturday morning after he was hit by rolling stones.