At least 13 killed as flash floods hit Amarnath yatra camp

Water flows down from the mountain following a cloudburst that hit near the base camp of the Amarnath shrine in Jammu and Kashmir on July 8, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

July 08, 2022 22:14 IST

Dozens missing near Baltal base camp in central Kashmir; rescue operation under way

At least 13 people, mainly Amarnath pilgrims, have died and dozens went missing after flash floods caused landslips near the Baltal base camp in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal area on Friday.

An official said the flash floods occurred around 5.30 p.m. and washed away scores of tents. “At least 13 people are feared dead. The bodies are being retrieved and the missing being located,” a senior official said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

One estimate suggested that around 40 people are missing at the site of flash floods. Scores of injured were shifted to temporary medical camps set up in Baltal. “We are planning to shift the seriously injured to hospitals in Srinagar,” another official said.

The exact location of cloudburst and flash floods is Kali Mata Y Junction, located at the lower Amarnath cave towards the Baltal base camp.

The yatra has been stopped for the time being.

A top meteorologist told The Hindu that there is yet no confirmation that a ‘cloudburst’ was responsible for the flooding.

Water flows through a campsite following a cloudburst that hit near the base camp of the Amarnath shrine in Jammu and Kashmir on July 8, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

A cloudburst, said M. Mohapatra, Director General, India Meteorological Department, would mean rainfall in excess of 10 cm an hour whereas data from instruments at the Amarnath cave suggest that it was no more than 2.5 cm. “I can’t confirm that it was a cloudburst. However, it is possible that there was more rain in the northern stretches. But we have no measurements and so that cannot be confirmed.”

Cloudbursts are short-duration, intense rainfall events over a small area. The IMD defines it as a weather phenomenon with “unexpected precipitation” exceeding 100mm/h over a geographical region of approximately 20-30 square km.

Meanwhile, several teams of the police, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have launched multiple rescue operations.

Briefs Modi

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

“Our priority is to save the lives of people. Instructions have been issued to provide all necessary assistance to pilgrims. I am closely monitoring the situation,” Mr. Sinha said.

The Amarnath yatra resumed after three years this year. The annual yatra has twin routes of Pahalgam in south and Sonamarg in central Kashmir to reach the cave shrine. The shrine is located at an altitude of 3,657 metres to perform ‘darshan’.

A Raj Bhawan spokesman described it as "an unfortunate incident of cloudburst, which occurred at the holy cave area of the Amarnath shrine."

"The Centre is extending all the assistance," the spokesman said.