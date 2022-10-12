Flash floods hit 46 villages in Assam

Three districts have been experiencing heavy rainfall from October 10

The Hindu Bureau GUWAHATI
October 12, 2022 01:30 IST

A woman and her daughter wade through a waterlogged street following rains in Guwahati on Tuesday

GUWAHATI

Flash floods induced by heavy rainfall from October 10 have affected 46 villages across eight revenue circles of three districts in eastern Assam.

Officials of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said six relief camps have been opened in Dhemaji, the worst-hit district after the floods affected 33,836 people within 24 hours. None has moved into any of these camp yet.

“Crop on about 1,300 hectares has been affected and the Brahmaputra is flowing above the danger mark at one stretch in the central part of the State. We are constantly monitoring the situation,” an ASDMA spokesperson said.

People in flood-prone areas have been asked to be on alert in view of the weather report predicting more showers in the next few days, the spokesperson said.

