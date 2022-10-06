Eight drown in flash floods during Durga Puja immersion in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri

The flash flood occurred on the banks of river Mal where hundreds of people had gathered for immersion of idols. Photo: @SuvenduWB

Eight persons died in a flash flood during immersion of Durga Puja idols in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district on Wednesday evening, said District Magistrate Moumita Godara Basu.

The incident occurred on the banks of river Mal where hundreds of people had gathered on Wednesday evening for immersion of idols. The District Magistrate said that there was no local prediction of rainfall but suddenly the water in the river swelled, may be because of rainfall in higher areas like Sikkim.

About 30-40 persons who were stuck in the middle of a river were rescued by the district administration. The district administration had temporarily called off the immersion at the spot where flash floods occurred. Rescue operations are underway, the DM said.

Local Trinamool Congress MLA Bulu Chik Baraik said that the incident occurred at around 8.30 pm on Wednesday. “Thousands had gathered on the banks of the river and suddenly the water rose. People had no time to rush to higher grounds. Many were swept away,” the MLA said.

Locals from several tea gardens who had organised Durga Puja had gathered on the banks of river on Biijoy Dashami which marked the conclusion of the five-day Durga Puja festival. Videos from the site showed people running for higher grounds while some of them were being swept away. In State’s Murshidabad district three people drowned to death after falling from boats during idol immersion in a river.