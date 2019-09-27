1 killed, 2 seriously injured in flash flood near Saharanpur

One person was killed and two seriously injured in a flash flood on Thursday night near the Mata Shakumbhari Siddhapeeth temple in Behat area, around 40 km from Saharanpur.

According to local sources, three shopkeepers were carried away by the water, and one of them, Rampal, 58, is dead. Sanjeev, 25, and Rishipal, 55, who were severely injured, and the deceased were found on Friday morning near Nagal village. The injured were admitted to the local hospital by the police.

Three shops and a temporary iron bridge that was constructed for the coming ‘Navratri Mela’ were washed away. Some vehicles of devotees and PAC truck were also mauled by the water coming from the Shivalik hills. Locals say such flash floods happen almost every year when it rains heavily in the hills. The impact usually lasts for three-four hours.

Vijaypal Singh, Circle Officer, Behat, said the flash flood hit the shopkeepers when they were sleeping in their make-shift shops. “It was around 3 a.m. Perhaps, they didn’t get any alarm, because it was only drizzling here.”

He said the shopkeepers lost their goods which they had stocked for the mela. “The mela is organised by the zila panchayat and some shopkeepers build their shops in the course of the rainwater stream. As the ‘Navratras’ are starting in September this year and the monsoon has yet to go away, they were caught unaware.”

After the incident, the district administration made an announcement advising locals against doing any activity in the course of the rainwater stream.