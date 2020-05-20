‘Fix guests according to venue area’

The Haryana Party Lawns Association has sought guidelines specifying the number of guests according to the area of the hall, instead of the fixed number of guests as of now, and standard operating procedures for them to help them resume business. The association also demanded that the Haryana government immediately frame policy for the party lawns to facilitate de-sealing of the premises.

The said the government fixing the number of guests for weddings irrespective of the size of the hall was not financially viable for lawn owners.