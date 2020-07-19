Five-year-old girl raped by 3 boys in Rajasthan’s Baran

A five-year-old girl was left bleeding after she was allegedly raped by three boys in a village in Rajasthan’s Baran district, police said on Sunday.
While the five-year-old girl was playing outside her house at Tanki Mohalla in Nahargarh town on Friday evening, the three minor boys of the neighbourhood promised to give her a ₹ 5 coin and later took turns to rape her in a nearby field, SHO at Nahargarh police station, Dalpat Singh said.
The mother was cooking inside the house at the time of the incident, he added.
The family members found the girl missing and began searching for her.
The mother, then, spotted the girl crying and bleeding on Gogacha Road near their home, the policeman said.
Later that night, the mother and the minor daughter reached the police station and lodged a complaint, he further said.
The three accused boys are absconding and a search is on for them, Singh said while adding that further investigation into the matter has been forwarded to the DSP and Circle Officer of Kajodmal.
A medical board carried out an examination upon the minor survivor on Saturday at Baran district hospital and her statements under Section 164 of CrPC would be recorded before a magistrate on Monday, the SHO said.
