Five-year-old allegedly raped, murdered in Haryana’s Jhajjar district

A five-year-old was allegedly raped and murdered in Haryana’s Jhajjar district on Sunday night. The accused, Vinod alias Monu, who is involved in eight cases of murder and theft has been arrested in this connection.
According to the police, Vinod abducted the minor girl from inside her house in the neighbourhood late on Sunday evening, took her to his house and raped her. Hearing the girl’s screams for help, her parents and neighbours tried to rescue her, but the accused had latched the door of his house from inside. A police team later reached the spot to break open the door and arrested the accused. But the girl was found dead.
The girl’s father works as a mason.
“The accused was arrested at the spot. He has a previous criminal record. The cause of death of the minor girl would be ascertained after the post-mortem report is received. The matter is under investigation,” said Deputy Superintendent of Police, Jhajjar, Rahul Dev.
Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, said in a tweet on Tuesday that a peaceful State like Haryana had become a “crime hub because of the failure of the BJP-JJP coalition government”. He alleged that rape and abduction were now “a routine”.
