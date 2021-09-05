Five stray dogs killed in acid attack in M.P.

Indore

05 September 2021 01:14 IST

At least five stray dogs died after some unidentified persons poured acid on them in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain, prompting the police to register a case after animal lovers raised concerns over the barbaric act, an officer said on Saturday.

An offence under section 428 (commits mischief by killing animals) and other relevant provisions of the IPC was registered at Nagjhiri police station on Friday, the officer said. The matter came to light when an animal rights group in Indore received a call on its helpline that some strays had been attacked with acid, it was stated.

