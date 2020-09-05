Five reportedly abducted by PLA in Arunachal Pradesh

Police in Upper Subansiri district say incident is being verified

Amid the face-off between the Indian and Chinese armies in Ladakh, China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has reportedly abducted five people from Upper Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh.

Officials in the district said no one has lodged any formal complaint with the police or the armed forces that guard strategic areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) between the two countries.

However, they said there had been instances of PLA having ‘abducted’ and released people – usually hunters who venture deep into the jungles straddling parts of the vague boundary – in the past.

“We came to know from social media that five people belonging to the Tagin community were abducted by the PLA from a jungle near Nacho when they were out hunting. The families of the missing men have not lodged any formal complaint,” Upper Subansiri’s Superintendent of Police Keni Bagra said.

“We are trying to verify the fact and are in touch with the Army since there have been past instances of PLA capturing locals from the LAC and releasing them,” he added.

Army officials said they have no information about the missing persons.

Nacho, about 130 km from district headquarters Daporijo, is a village with less than 400 people but has a police station. Mr. Bagra said the officer-in-charge of the police station has been asked to find out the details.

District officials said the PLA had caught a person, also a hunter from the Tagin community, from near the LAC more than two months ago. The man was released a month later after meetings between Army officials of the two countries.

“Apart from instances of local people straying into each other’s country, we are not aware of any Ladakh-like tension along the LAC, stretches of which are an average of 260 km away from Daporijo,” a district official said.

The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) has meanwhile condemned the repeated incursions by the PLA to create “tensions” along the LAC.

“We are very much shocked and agitated that even in times of COVID-19-induced sufferings, the Chinese are resorting to war-mongering and mentally harassing the peaceful people living along the LAC by their rhetoric and notorious antics,” the union said in a statement on Friday.

“Arunachal Pradesh and AAPSU stand strong with the brave jawans of our Army. We will never propagate anything other than peace. However, we strongly urge our Army for giving a befitting reply to any misadventures from across the border,” the union said.