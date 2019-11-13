Five Punjab govt. officials dismissed

Punjab Rural Development Minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa on Wednesday ordered immediate dismissal of five officials for their alleged role in the ₹2.59 crore MGNREGA embezzlement case besides directing the police to file a case against another employee.
An official statement said that the role of the accused officials was under the scanner for making fake payments and other irregularities in implementation of the scheme.
Meanwhile, the Shiromani Akali Dal has demanded that the probe into the case be handed over to the Central Vigilance Commission. It also accused the Congress government of shielding its leaders involved in the case.
