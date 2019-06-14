Other States

Five policemen shot dead by Maoists in Jharkhand

Tiruldih police station area

Tiruldih police station area   | Photo Credit: Google Maps

Two assistant sub-inspectors and three constables came under attack while patrolling the Tiruldih police station area of the district along the Jharkhand-Bengal border

Five police personnel were shot dead by Maoists on Friday while they were patrolling the area here, officials said.

According to Sub-Divisional Police Officer Avinash Kumar, the five police personnel - two assistant sub-inspectors and three constables -- came under attack while patrolling the Tiruldih police station area of the district along the Jharkhand-Bengal border.

Additional Director General of Police Murari Lal Meena said the Maoists gheraoed the policemen and shot them dead.

