Five persons fined ₹25,000 each for killing two migratory birds in Manipur’s Ikop lake

December 10, 2022 12:56 pm | Updated 12:56 pm IST - IMPHAL

For the first time in Manipur five persons who had killed two migratory birds in the Ikop lake in Thoubal district on October 4 were fined ₹25,000 each. Besides, their luxury car and guns were confiscated and declared as State properties. Announcing this on December 9, N. Lokendra district forest officer, Thoubal district, said the actions were taken up under the provisions of The Manipur Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

He said Rabi Takhellambam, president of the Wildlife Bio-diversity Conservation Committee had informed the forest office on December 4. The officials swung into actions and during frisking the two dead birds were found. The Forest Department has been appealing to the people not to kill the migratory birds which come to the various lakes in Manipur.

Of late, the Thoubal district forest officials and other activists have been recovering bird catching nets from the Ikop lake. However, this is for the first time that bird killers, guns and a car have been taken into custody with the dead birds.

Mr. Takhellambam said people should love and not harm the visiting winged friends. Many species in general and amur falcons and teals in particular visit Manipur every winter. Despite best efforts of the government and the wildlife enthusiasts many persons have been killing the migratory birds. He said that the drive against the bird catchers shall continue.