GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Five people missing as boat capsizes in Rupnarayan river in West Bengal

A group of 19 people from Howrah district's Belgachia, Shibpur and Bagnan went to Tribeni Park in Paschim Medinipur district's Daspur for a picnic.

February 09, 2024 10:23 am | Updated 10:24 am IST - Howrah (West Bengal)

PTI
A file photo of Rupnarayan river in West Bengal.

A file photo of Rupnarayan river in West Bengal. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

“Five people went missing after a boat capsized in the Rupnarayan river in West Bengal’s Howrah district,” police said.

A group of 19 people from Howrah district's Belgachia, Shibpur and Bagnan went to Tribeni Park in Paschim Medinipur district's Daspur for a picnic. The boat capsized in the middle of the river when they were returning home on Thursday night (February 8.)

“On hearing the screams, other boats rushed to the spot and rescued as many people as possible,” police said. But, five people could not be located, they said, adding that a search was under way.

Howrah’s District Magistrate P. Dipapriya said that after receiving information about the accident, two disaster management teams and civil defence personnel were brought in for the rescue work. Superintendent of Police Swati Bhangalia said the rescue work was under way. “Some of those rescued were sent to nearby healthcare centres,” officials said.

Related Topics

West Bengal / Kolkata / accident (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.