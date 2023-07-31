ADVERTISEMENT

Five people, including children, killed as under-construction culvert collapses in Odisha

July 31, 2023 01:03 pm | Updated 01:03 pm IST - Rayagada

A rescue team, comprising personnel of the fire service and police, was working to clear the debris

PTI

Five people, most of whom were children, were killed as an under-construction culvert collapsed on them in Odisha's Rayagada district on July 31, police said.

The incident happened in Uparsaja village in Kalyansinghpur block when they were bathing under it. They were bathing in the rainwater that accumulated under the culvert.

Among the deceased were four children, police said.

A rescue team, comprising personnel of the fire service and police, was working to clear the debris, they said.

Police said they suspect that more people might be trapped under the debris.

