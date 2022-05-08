Five of family, including three children, drown in quarry in Maharashtra’s Dombivali

PTI May 08, 2022 13:04 IST

The police said the incident took place on May 7 around 4 p.m. at Sandap village in Thane district when they had gone to wash clothes

Five members of a family, including three children, drowned in a water-filled quarry in Dombivlai in Maharashtra’s Thane district on May 7, a fire brigade official said. The incident took place around 4 p.m. in Sandip village, the official said. “A woman and her daughter-in-law were washing clothes near the quarry when one of the woman’s three grandchildren, who were sitting close by, slipped into the water. The other four tried to rescue the child but they all drowned,” the official added. The deceased were identified as Mira Gaikwad (55), her daughter-in-law Apeksha (30) and grandchildren Mayuresh (15), Moksha (13) and Nilesh (15). The bodies were fished out and an accidental deaths case has been registered at Dombivali police station, the official said.



