Five of family found dead in M.P.

The Tikamgarh district police on Sunday morning found bodies of five members of a family, including that of a four-year-old boy, hanging at their house

“The cause of the deaths is still unclear, we are investigating the matter,” said Prashant Khare, district Superintendent of Police.

Neighbours had informed the police after the family did not open the main door as a milkman arrived at the house in the morning. Police later broke into the house in Khargapur and found the bodies hanging. No note was found, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Dharamdas Soni, 62, a retired government employee, his wife Poona, 55, their son Manohar, 27, daughter-in-law Sonam, 25, and grandson Sanidhya, four. The bodies have been taken to a hospital for post-mortem.

Those in distress may dial helpline 7389366696.