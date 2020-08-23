Five of family found dead in M.P.

The Tikamgarh district police on Sunday morning found bodies of five members of a family, including that of a four-year-old boy, hanging at their house
“The cause of the deaths is still unclear, we are investigating the matter,” said Prashant Khare, district Superintendent of Police.
Neighbours had informed the police after the family did not open the main door as a milkman arrived at the house in the morning. Police later broke into the house in Khargapur and found the bodies hanging. No note was found, they said.
The deceased have been identified as Dharamdas Soni, 62, a retired government employee, his wife Poona, 55, their son Manohar, 27, daughter-in-law Sonam, 25, and grandson Sanidhya, four. The bodies have been taken to a hospital for post-mortem.
Those in distress may dial helpline 7389366696.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath