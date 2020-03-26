Five new COVID-19 positive cases, one death in Rajasthan

Five fresh COVID-19 positive cases were detected in Rajasthan on Thursday, taking the total number of cases to 43. Two of the cases are from Bhilwara and one each from Jaipur, Jhunjhunu and Jodhpur. A 73-year-old man, who was in coma due to kidney failure and had later tested positive for the virus, died in Bhilwara.

Additional Chief Secretary (Medical & Health) Rohit Kumar Singh said here that the senior citizen, who died in Bhilwara, was admitted in a state of coma from March 3 to 11 in a private hospital where three doctors were later found COVID-19 positive.

During the contact tracing, his samples were obtained and he tested positive for the virus.

“The deceased was in coma before the coronavirus spread in Bhilwara. His death occurred because of kidney failure and brain stroke, and not due to COVID-19. He was in coma since March 3 with a history of diabetes and chronic kidney disease,” Mr. Singh said.

Panic gripped the Ramganj area in the Walled City of Jaipur on Thursday when a 45-year-old man with a travel history to Middle East was found COVID-19 positive and shifted to Sawai Man Singh Government Hospital with full protective gear. The locality was sealed with barricades and later fumigated.

The 35-year-old man found COVID-19 positive in Jhunjhunu also had a travel history to Middle East. Health workers have launched an extensive contact tracing exercise at both the places.