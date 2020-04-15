Five new COVID-19 cases in Odisha, total mounts to 60

Five new COVID-19 cases were detected in Odisha on Tuesday taking the State’s total number of positive cases to 60. The number of active cases stood at 41, while 18 patients have recovered and one has died.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, however, expressed satisfaction over the containment of the COVID-19 outbreak in the State saying the number of new infections was on the decline.

“I am pleased to see that the coronavirus statistics are levelling in the State and going down,” said Mr. Patnaik at a high-level review meeting attended by top officials and the Director General of Police through videoconferencing.

Mr. Patnaik thanked all those responsible for the containment of the pandemic in the State.

Of the five fresh cases, four belonged to Bhubaneswar and one from Jajpur district.

The first case was reported in the State on March 15 when a student who returned to Bhubaneswar from Italy had tested positive. The State had then added 15 new cases on April 3 followed by 18 fresh cases on April 5. There has not been a double-digit jump since then.

While Odisha has already made operational 20 COVID-19 hospitals, another 16 are expected to be ready soon covering all the 30 districts. More testing facilities are being added, according to officials.

Domestic violence

Expressing concern over incidents of domestic violence during the lockdown, Mr. Patnaik asked the DGP to keep a strict vigil on such crimes. The Chief Minister asked the police to extend necessary assistance to the victims.

Mr. Patnaik said movement of essential and non-essential goods would continue to be allowed during the extended lockdown period.

He directed the police to ensure smooth movement of agricultural products.

Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy said the government would issue fresh standard operating procedures to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus.