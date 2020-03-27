Five more test positive in West Bengal

Five more persons, including three children aged between nine months and 11 years, tested positive for COVID-19 in West Bengal on Friday.

The number of people infected with the virus stands at 15 in the State

“They ( the five tested positive) have a history of contact with a positive case from Delhi who came from the U.K. on March 16,” the official bulletin of State the health department said.

It also added that all those who tested positive belonged to “a closed group of siblings and relatives”. The others who tested positive were 45 and 27 years old. Till Friday 330 people have been tested for the viral infection. One person had died in the State on Monday.