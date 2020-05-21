Other States

Five more test positive for coronavirus in Himachal

People throng a market after authorities allowed shops to open with certain restrictions, during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown, in Shimla, Monday, May 18, 2020.

People throng a market after authorities allowed shops to open with certain restrictions, during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown, in Shimla, Monday, May 18, 2020.   | Photo Credit: PTI

The total number of infected people in the state stands at 116, while 54 of them have been cured.

Five people, who had recently returned from West Bengal, have tested positive for coronavirus, taking the virus tally in the state to 116, officials said on Thursday.

All the five cases have been reported from Solan district, which was declared coronavirus-free a few weeks ago, Special Secretary (Health), Nipun Jindal, said.

The patients are from Solan’s Ramshehar area and had returned from West Bengal on May 15, he said.

The five were already placed in quarantine.

The total number of infected people in the state stands at 116, while 54 of them have been cured. Four people have died due to COVID-19.

The active cases in the state now stand at 58, including 26 from Kangra, 10 from Hamirpur, five each from Solan and Bilaspur, four from Mandi, three from Chamba, two each from Sirmaur, Una and one from Kullu.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 21, 2020 9:46:16 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/five-more-test-positive-for-coronavirus-in-himachal/article31638152.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY