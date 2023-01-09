5 more held in Chhattisgarh for clash over ‘conversion’

January 09, 2023 03:29 am | Updated 03:29 am IST - Chhattisgarh:

The police on Sunday arrested five more persons in connection with a clash between two groups over alleged religious conversion in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district, an officer said.

With this, eight people have been arrested in connection with the incident which took place at Gorra village in the Edka police station limits on January 1, Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) P. Sundarraj said.

The police on January 3 arrested three persons. The five arrested on Sunday have been identified as Premsagar Netam, 48; Lacchu Karanga, 32; Santuram Dugga, 35; Punuram Dugga, 45; and Rajman Karanga, 46, all residents of Narayanpur, the officer said.

They were produced before a local court which sent them to judicial custody, he said.

Three cases

Three separate cases were registered at the Edka police station following complaints received from tribals, tribal Christians and the police about alleged attacks on them, the police said. There have been reports of unrest at various villages for the past two months over the issue of alleged religious conversion.

On January 2, a church was vandalised and six police personnel were injured during a protest by a group of tribals against the alleged religious conversion.

ADVERTISEMENT