Five more die in Assam floods, toll 71

GUWAHATI:

16 July 2020 20:38 IST

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal takes stock of situation in Kaziranga National Park.

Five more people lost their lives as the water level in flood-affected districts of Assam remained more or less unchanged during the last 24 hours.

With Thursday’s drowning of the five across four districts, the death toll in two waves of floods since May 22 has reached 71. Landslides across the State during this period claimed 26 more lives.

Advertising

Advertising

Assam floods affect around 15 lakh people in 23 districts

Landslides and floods have also killed at least 12 people in Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya.

Officials of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said large swathes of the State did not experience rainfall but water from the hills in adjoining States saw the number of flood-affected districts rise to 27.

“From 35.74 lakh, the number of affected people has increased to 39.8 lakh. The number of people who took shelter in relief camps also increased from 36,320 to 49,313 overnight,” an ASDMA spokesperson said.

The flood-displaced people have taken refuge in 303 relief camps across 19 districts. The area of affected farmlands has also increased to 1.31 lakh hectares.

Assam floods: Number of displaced people almost doubles to 9.26 lakh in less than 24 hours

Western Assam’s Dhubri district was the worst-affected district for the second consecutive way with 8.72 lakh people living in makeshift camps of their own arrangement. Barpeta had 4.78 lakh affected people at the last count followed by Goalpara (4.28 lakh), Morigaon (4.25 lakh) and Lakhimpur (3 lakh).

CM in Kaziranga

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday took a speedboat trip in the submerged areas of Kaziranga National Park (KNP) and took stock of the condition of marooned animals and measures taken by the park authority to ensure their protection.

He also went to the submerged anti-poaching forest camps and interacted with forest guards. “Their surveillance of the park braving all odds to ensure the protection of marooned animals has to be appreciated,” he said.

Officials said the water level in the 1,055 sq km KNP, also a tiger reserve, remained stagnant after falling a day ago. “About 90% of the park remains submerged with 99 of the 223 anti-poaching camps inundated, but the forest guards have returned to eight of the 14 camps that were vacated by Wednesday,” the park’s director P. Sivakumar said.

However, two one-horned rhinos drowned during the last 24 hours. The carcasses of three were found earlier, taking the rhino death count in the park to five. Another rhino died in Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary near Guwahati.

So far, 76 animals of KNP have died of various reasons during the floods while 121 have been rescued. A majority of these killed were hog deer (61), of which 13 were run over by vehicles on the highway that runs through the escape route of the animals between the flooded park and the hills of Karbi Anglong to its south.