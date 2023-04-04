ADVERTISEMENT

Five migrant workers injured in bomb blast in Manipur

April 04, 2023 09:06 am | Updated 09:06 am IST

‘This is the second bomb blast in the Ukhrul district of Manipu in the last two weeks,’ says police official.

Iboyaima Lalithangbam

About five migrant workers from Bihar, were injured when a bomb exploded in the State’s Ukhrul district on Monday, April 3 night. The blast took place at 6:30 pm near the Viewland Church in the heart of the town

According to hospital sources, the condition of two of them is serious and were shifted to Imphal on Tuesday, April 4. They were identified as Sanjoy Kumar Prashad (30) a cart puller and Manga Mahito (52) a shop keeper. All other injured persons, who are migrant workers from Bihar, are shop-keepers and daily-wage earners.

Ningshen Vashum, police superintendent, Ukhrul district said, “This is the second bomb blast in the Ukhrul district in the last two weeks. On March 21 another low intensity bomb was exploded inside the mini-secretariat”.

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren who also holds Home portfolio is closely monitoring the embarrassing developments. The union government had lifted the Disturbed Areas Act recently from areas under four police stations as the law and order is improved. Altogether areas under 19 police stations do not have the Disturbed Areas Act. This Act is the first step for enforcing the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958.

