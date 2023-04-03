Five Maoists gunned down in encounter with security forces in Jharkhand

April 03, 2023 01:44 pm | Updated 01:44 pm IST - Chatra (Jharkhand)

At least five Maoists were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jharkhand’s Chatra district on April 3, police said.

The encounter took place along the Chatra-Palamu border in Lawalong police station area, around 160 km from State capital Ranchi, they said.

“Five Maoists were killed and several others suffered bullet injuries. The bodies of all the red rebels have been recovered,” Chatra S.P. Rakesh Ranjan said.

A huge cache of arms and ammunition was also seized from the spot, he said.

