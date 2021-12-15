Five Manipur-based insurgents brought from Myanmar

They are hardcore leaders of proscribed Revolutionary People’s Front, political wing of People’s Liberation Army

A special flight from Myanmar on Wednesday morning brought five Manipur-based insurgents. They are hardcore leaders of the proscribed Revolutionary People’s Front (RPF), the political wing of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA). Military officials formally handed them over to the police at the Imphal airport.

The rebels were taken to an undisclosed police station under heavy security. Sources said they would be grilled on various issues.

It is yet to be established whether they are involved in any major crime. Recently a combined team of the PLA and the Manipur Naga People’s Front ambushed a Assam Rifles’ convoy, killing commanding officer Vplob Tripathi, his wife, six-year-old son and four soldiers in Churachandpur district.

Reports said these five RPF cadres got treated for some undisclosed ailments recently in a hospital inside Myanmar. While returning back, their car was intercepted by the Myanmar military.

Several years back, the junta rounded up nearly 200 Manipur rebels who were camping in some cities in Myanmar. Through a “diplomatic channel”, Indian intelligence officials had requested the Myanmar authorities to allow some intelligence officers to be present during their interrogation. It was declined. After some weeks, reports said that all of them had been set free.