Five-level plan to lift curbs in Maharashtra

Mumbai

05 June 2021 22:29 IST

Five-level plan to ensure gradual unlock

The Maharashtra government has announced a five-level plan to relax the lockdown-induced restrictions based on the weekly positivity rate and occupancy of oxygen beds.

In the first category, cities and districts, which have a positivity rate of 5% and an oxygen bed occupancy of less than 25%, will open up completely with regular timings of essential and non-essential shops, malls, theatres, auditoriums, restaurants, private offices, public places, and sports establishments.

In the second category, places with positivity rate of 5% and oxygen bed occupancy of 25 to 40%, essential and non-essential shops can open as per regular timings, but malls, theatres, multiplexes, auditoriums and restaurants will function at 50% capacity. In the third level — for places with positivity rate of 5 to 10% and oxygen bed occupancy of over 40% — essential shops can remain open till 4 p.m. Stricter norms will be in place for the other two levels.

