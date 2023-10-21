ADVERTISEMENT

Five killed in road accident on Yamuna Expressway near Noida

October 21, 2023 11:33 am | Updated 11:33 am IST - Noida

Three other passengers, all minors, in the Maruti Eeco were injured in the incident and have been hospitalised, they said

Five people, including a child, were killed after a van was hit by an unidentified vehicle on the Yamuna Expressway (YXP) in Greater Noida on Saturday, police said.

Three other passengers, all minors, in the Maruti Eeco were injured in the incident and have been hospitalised, they said.

The incident took place around 1 a.m. at the 25th milestone on the YXP under the Jewar police station area, an official said.

"There were eight people inside the Eeco that was hit by an unidentified vehicle. Five passengers died while three injured are undergoing treatment at a private hospital," a police spokesperson said.

An investigation into the matter is underway, the official said.

