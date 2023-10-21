HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Five killed in road accident on Yamuna Expressway near Noida

Three other passengers, all minors, in the Maruti Eeco were injured in the incident and have been hospitalised, they said

October 21, 2023 11:33 am | Updated 11:33 am IST - Noida

PTI

Five people, including a child, were killed after a van was hit by an unidentified vehicle on the Yamuna Expressway (YXP) in Greater Noida on Saturday, police said.

Three other passengers, all minors, in the Maruti Eeco were injured in the incident and have been hospitalised, they said.

The incident took place around 1 a.m. at the 25th milestone on the YXP under the Jewar police station area, an official said.

"There were eight people inside the Eeco that was hit by an unidentified vehicle. Five passengers died while three injured are undergoing treatment at a private hospital," a police spokesperson said.

An investigation into the matter is underway, the official said.

Related Topics

Delhi / road accident

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.