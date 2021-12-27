Five killed, eight injured in accident involving three buses on Ambala-Chandigarh expressway

The buses on the way from Jammu to Uttar Pradesh and Delhi mostly carried labourers and devotees from Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Katra

Five persons, including a woman, were killed and eight sustained injuries in an accident involving three private buses on Ambala-Chandigarh Expressway in the early hours of December 27. Two of the injured are said to be critical.

The accident took place near the multi-speciality Healing Touch Hospital on Sultanpur Chowk around 3 am when one of the buses hit another parked on the expressway. The third bus coming from behind rammed the two buses already involved in the accident. “It seems the driver of the bus that hit the stationary bus dozed off causing the accident. The injured were taken to Civil Hospital and the Healing Touch Hospital. Two of the injured are critical,” said Traffic Police Assistant Sub-Inspector Shravan.

The accident took place in the jurisdiction of the Baldev Nagar police station.