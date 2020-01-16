Other States

Five killed as train ploughs through bullock cart in Bihar’s Samastipur

more-in

A railway official said it was a case of negligence on the part of the person driving the bullock cart.

At least five persons were killed and two others seriously injured on Thursday when a train ploughed through the bullock cart they were riding in Samastipur district, a senior official said.

“The mishap took place near a manned level-crossing gate near Hasanpur Road in Samastipur-Khagaria section of Samastipur Division at 1550 hours”, said Rajesh Kumar, Chief Public Relations Officer of the East Central Railway zone.

“An accident relief medical van, carrying a team of doctors, has been rushed to the spot where DRM Samastipur is present along with other officials,” he said.

“Prima facie, it is a case of negligence on part of the person driving the bullock cart,” Mr. Kumar said.

Senior DCM, East Central Railway, Virendra Kumar who was camping at the site, about 50km from the district headquarter town, said the deceased were Suraj Yadav (35), Ram Babu (30), Praveen Kumar (30) and Kanchan Kumar (35), besides one unidentified person.

Two others, including a 15-year-old girl, suffered serious injuries and were undergoing treatment at the local primary health centre, the senior DCM added.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Other States
Bihar
accident (general)
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 16, 2020 7:08:47 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/five-killed-as-train-ploughs-through-bullock-cart-in-bihars-samastipur/article30577460.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY