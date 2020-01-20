Five killed as SUV hits truck in Gujarat

Five people were killed and as many others injured after their SUV hit a truck on Ahmedabad-Limbdi highway in Surendranagar district on Sunday morning.

The accident took place near Devpara village in Limbdi taluka when 10 people were travelling in the SUV from Somnath to Ahmedabad.

The SUV driver apparently lost control over the wheels, following which the vehicle jumped the divider and hit a truck approaching from the opposite direction, an official at Limbdi police station said.

“Five people were killed and five others sustained injuries,” he said.

The deceased were identified as K. Subramanyam, Rajeshree Subramanyam, Ganesh Subramanyam, Bhavani Nagendra and Akil Prasad.

The injured passengers were rushed to a nearby hospital, the official said.