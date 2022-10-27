Five killed, as many injured in road accident in U.P.'s Prayagraj

At least five people died after their car heading towards Vindhyachal collided with electric pole on highway near Handia. Photo: Twitter/@ANI

ADVERTISEMENT

Four women and a child were killed and five people were injured when their vehicle hit a pole and overturned on a highway in the Handia police station area of the district on Thursday morning, police said.

The victims were on their way to Vindhyachal for a 'mundan' ritual of a child when the incident occurred around 5.45 am, Circle Officer of Handia Sudhir Kumar said.

While five people were killed on the spot, five others were rushed to a hospital in an injured state, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased have been identified as Rekha Devi (45), Krishna Devi (70), Savita (36), Rekha (32) and Ojas (one-and-a-half-years old).

Expressing grief over the accident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his condolences to the families of the deceased.

He also directed the district magistrate and other top officials of the district to reach the spot at the earliest and ensure proper treatment of the injured.