Five killed as instructor opens fire at wrestling centre in Rohtak

13 February 2021 12:05 IST

Search is on for accused, who is on the run, say police

Five people were killed and two others sustained injuries after a wrestling instructor opened fire in Haryana’s Rohtak late on Friday, the police said.

The police said personal enmity could be the reason behind the incident, in which a wrestling coach of a private college in Rohtak lost his life, among others.

“Five people have been killed in the incident last [Friday] night. Two others are undergoing treatment, and one of them is critical,” Rahul Sharma Superintendent of Police, Rohtak, told The Hindu.

“At the private college, which has an akhara [wrestling centre], three people had been appointed as coaches and physical instructor. One of them, Sukhwinder, the main accused, was shunted out from his job on account of a complaint against him. Anguished, the accused opened fire on his colleagues at the akhara, which is situated inside the gymnasium,” Mr. Sharma said adding that police teams had been formed to find the accused, who is on the run. “Once he is arrested, other details and involvement of any other person in the incident will be unravelled,” he said.

“We have registered a case against the accused under Sections 302 and 307 of the Indian Penal Code, besides the Arms Act, and investigation is under way. So far, no one has been arrested. We are investigating the matter from all angles and are hopeful of arresting the accused soon,” he said.